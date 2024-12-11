‘Embarrassed’ Beyoncé leans on THIS former Destiny's Child member amid Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Report

Beyonce and Jay-Z are trying to navigate the negative limelight they have recently been surrounded by after the rapper was slammed with a 13-year-old’s rape lawsuit. The rape lawsuit stated that the rapper was a compliance alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. A source told Cheatsheet that Beyonce is “devastated and horrified” by the allegations against her husband but has not released an official statement about the matter. Beyonce is devastated by allegations against Jay-Z, relies on Michelle Williams for emotional support during this crisis. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beyonce confides in Michelle Williams

During these difficult times, Beyonce has turned to the former member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams to confide in, as reported by a source to Daily Mail. The insider also mentioned that the singer “spent the last few days crying.” Williams allegedly stood by the Single Ladies and prayed “with her every day as she considers all of her options.”

The source continued, “She has always been Beyoncé’s most spiritual friend, and she helped her get through the Beyoncé-hate train in the early 2000s when LeToya and LaTavia left the group. Michelle was one of the first people Bey confided in and they have been speaking every evening when Michelle has time away from her Broadway show.”

Meanwhile, the added also revealed that the 99 Problems rapper has “reassured” his wife that the allegations against him are not true and believes “infuriated that his friendship with Diddy has dragged him into this.” Another source told DailyMail that Beyonce feels “embarrassed, devastated, and horrified with the allegations.”

Close-knit between Destiny’s Child members

Talking to US Weekly in 2021, Williams divulged about how she maintained a close friendship with all her former bandmates. She told the news outlet, “I would just say respect and keeping our friendship kind of between us. We don’t share.” She also noted that she does not share her friend’s secrets which keeps the trust between them strong. Williams told the news outlet, “I don’t treat any of my friends any differently than Beyoncé and Kelly. We just honour each other’s hearts, really.” Kelly Rowland was the third member of Destiny’s Child.