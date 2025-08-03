From Rihanna and Vanessa Hudgens to Pete Davidson: Celebrities set to become parents in 2025

With 2025 unfolding, Hollywood is glowing with baby joy. A wave of pregnancy announcements has taken over the entertainment world, with everyone from pop icons to supermodels to TV favorites revealing exciting news about their pregnancy. From first-time parents to those expanding their already-large broods, here is a list of celebrities who are expecting in 2025. Rihanna is expecting her third child with ASAP Rocky(AFP)

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is expecting her third child with rapper ASAP Rocky, and she recently flaunted her baby bump during the premiere of The Smurfs. The power couple, who are already parents to sons RZA and Riot Rose, announced at the Met Gala 2025. Rocky, speaking to Associated Press, said, “It feels amazing,’ and hinted that the pair had been ‘cooking up’ something special, as reported by US Weekly magazine.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, according to US Weekly, revealed she is pregnant with her third baby with husband Joshua Kushner. She announced with a stylish, black-and-white maternity picture with her son pointing toward the horizon.

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith (23) surprised her followers by revealing she had been hiding her fourth pregnancy for six months in June. Married to model Lucky Blue Smith, the couple already has three kids under five.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane

Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane of The Bachelor fame are making an addition to their ‘party of five’. According to US Weekly, the couple is expecting their third baby, joining sons Dutton and Baker.

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier

Best known for Boy Meets World, actor Ben Savage announced he and his wife, Tessa Angermeier, are expecting their first child. The pair shared a sweet Instagram post which featured their ultrasound scan.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk

Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss, according the US Weekly, is also pregnant with her first baby with football player husband Jake Funk. Speaking from her babymoon, she expressed concerns about Funk making it to delivery during football season.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting baby number two, and they made the announcement with a radiant Instagram post, that says “Round two!!!!"

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

Jane the Virgin actor Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are expecting baby number two, and it is a girl!

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt

Model Elsie Hewitt and comedian Pete Davidson announced they are expecting their first child with entertaining posts.

FAQs

Q: Who are the most high-profile celebrities expecting in 2025?

A: Rihanna and Karlie Kloss top the list, followed by stars like Lauren Bushnell, Gina Rodriguez, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Q: Which celebrities are expecting their first child?

A: Ben Savage, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Elsie Hewitt are all preparing to become first-time parents.

Q: Who has the largest family among these celebs?

A: Kelsey Grammer will soon welcome his eighth child, making him the most experienced dad on the list.

Q: When are these babies expected?

A: While some stars have kept their due dates private, Lauren Bushnell’s baby is due in November, and others like Rihanna and Nara Smith are expected to deliver in the second half of 2025.