Liam Neeson—Pamela Anderson, Katy Perry—Justin Trudeau and Tom Cruise—Ana De Armas: Hollywood’s romances are heating up

Romance rumours in Hollywood aren’t new, but this latest wave of high-profile pairings has sparked more curiosity than usual. Maybe it’s the way they show up together—casually, confidently, and often with just enough ambiguity to keep everyone guessing. Some met on set. Others were spotted mid-vacation. And while a few haven’t said a word, others have offered just enough of a quote to fan the flames without confirming a thing. PAmela Anderson and Liam Neeson; Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise

There’s no hard-launching or red carpet declarations here—just a mix of shared glances, offhand comments, and a handful of candid moments that have led fans to wonder: is this just friendship, or something more?

Here are five Hollywood pairings that have caught the spotlight.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

While promoting their upcoming film The Naked Gun, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have drawn attention for their natural rapport. From red carpet antics and flirtatious interviews to Pamela reportedly baking cookies and sourdough for Liam, the pairing has fans speculating. The rumours picked up pace at the New York City premiere on Wednesday, where the two arrived with their respective children. During an Entertainment Tonight interview, they pretended to kiss. The next morning, on Today, after the host asked directly about the rumours, the pair responded with jokes, before Liam said, “We discovered a lovely, budding chemistry, as two actors... Let’s just allow it to unfold.” Earlier in May, Pamela had called their relationship as“professionally romantic.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen having dinner at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada. According to TMZ, it wasn’t a quiet table in the back—rather, a visible two-hour meal with aides present. Those nearby said the atmosphere didn’t feel like business. Katy leaned in throughout, and Justin appeared fully engaged. The two ended the evening by stepping into the kitchen to personally thank the chefs.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and actor Ana de Armas were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand through Woodstock, Vermont on Wednesday. The pair were seen enjoying ice cream, shopping, and even taking a drive through a national park—with no attempts to go unnoticed. While, they’ve been seen together since February at dinners, events, and a helicopter ride, which was initially chalked up to work-related meetings, with no announced project between them, their latest public outing has seemingly confirmed the dating rumours.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba and Captain America: Brave New World actor Danny Ramirez were seen sharing a kiss in public, as captured by TMZ. It’s the most direct sign yet of a new relationship. Earlier this month, they were photographed returning from a Cancún getaway and later dining together in West Hollywood. Jessica, 44, and Danny, 32, had already sparked rumours, but the kiss has all but confirmed them.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has been linked to wellness coach and “master hypnotist” Jim Curtis. The two were first spotted in June at a hotel in California (US), where, according to Page Six, they were seen “cuddling” during dinner. They were later seen together in Mallorca (Spain) over the Fourth of July weekend. Neither has commented, but the nature of their sightings has led to growing speculation about a possible new romance.

Whether these connections blossom into long-term relationships or simply remain meaningful moments in the spotlight, each of these pairings offers a glimpse into the more personal side of Hollywood. Some have leaned into the attention, others have stayed quiet—but all have sparked conversation. In an industry where everything is public, it’s the unspoken gestures, shared glances, and in-between moments that continue to keep us guessing.