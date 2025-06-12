Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner; fans quip, ‘she broke millions of hearts all around the world’

Pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner, marking a significant milestone in their year-long relationship. The announcement was made in a candid interview with British Vogue. (Also read: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's romantic dance under the Eiffel Tower is viral, fans in awe of perfect couple. Watch) British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (R) and British actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.(AFP)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged

The 29-year-old popstar disclosed the news, describing the engagement as “very exciting” and highlighting the personal touch behind the proposal. Callum, 35, collaborated with Dua’s close friends and her sister, Rina Lipa, to design the engagement ring, ensuring it reflected her personality and style.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” Dua told British Vogue.

Dua on details of their wedding

Despite the public interest, the couple have chosen to keep their wedding plans private for now. Both are focused on their respective careers—Dua is currently on her Radical Optimism tour, while Callum is filming new projects. However, Dua has begun to imagine aspects of her future as a bride, describing the commitment to share life and grow old together as a profound and special feeling.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’” Dua said.

Fans react

As soon as the news broke, fans started pouring in their best wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, “Dua Lipa is doing life right. love that her man is up to par with her!!”. Another fan commented, “You glow differently when you're loved properly.” A third fan wrote, “Callum lucked out, Dua’s the whole package, omgg i’m so happy for them! (sic)”. A fourth fan commented, “It’s a great feeling to find your soulmate”. Another fan commented, “As long as they are happy then we are happy.," while another fan said, “She broke millions of hearts all around the world.”

Dua and Callum's relationship timeline

The couple's relationship began in early 2024 when they were first seen together at an afterparty for the premiere of Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air. They made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, sharing moments from the Glastonbury Festival. Speculation about their engagement grew towards the end of 2024, especially after Dua was seen wearing a diamond ring during the holiday season.