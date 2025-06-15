Dua Lipa opens up about wedding plans and kids post-engagement with Callum Turner: ‘I love kids, but…’

Pop icon Dua Lipa has confirmed the news that fans have been speculating about for months — she’s officially engaged to British actor Callum Turner. “Yeah, we're engaged,” the 29-year-old singer told British Vogue in a new interview. “It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling.” Dua Lipa with Callum Turner

The couple has been together for over a year and a half. Callum, 35, is best known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Masters of the Air, and his BAFTA-nominated performance in The Capture. Despite their packed schedules — Dua with a world tour, he with ongoing shoots — the two have made a rule: they won’t go longer than two and a half weeks apart. When her tour stretched to three weeks, it was, she admits, “very hard.”

Still, marriage plans aren’t taking centre stage just yet. “As for the wedding: no plans yet,” she says. “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

What grounds them, despite the fame and frenzy, are simple routines. At home, they cook together and Dua’s roast dinners have a cult following among friends; when they travel, it’s all about record stores and discovering new restaurants.

As for children? It’s on the horizon, but not planned out. “I’d love to have kids one day,” she shares. “But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

For now, Dua seems perfectly content soaking in the joy of being engaged, and being in love with her best friend.