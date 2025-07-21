Dua Lipa to Ananya Panday: Celebs make a case for crochet, again!

What’s an easy-breezy fashion trend that you are seeing everyone wear this season? It’s crochet! It could be a bag, a bralette and even bikini strings. This cute, textured fabric of yarn has taken over the wardrobes of fashion girlies and celebs alike. Crochet is the new coolest trend!(Photos: Instagram)

There’s just so much to take inspiration from. Gearing up for an outing? Take a cue from actor Ananya Panday’s loose-fitted, sleeveless crochet top. Casually stepping out for a shopping day? Actor Margot Robbie’s chic crochet bag is perfect for storing your essentials. Heading to a party? Opt for a white knitted crochet maxi dress like Janhvi Kapoor.

So why is it a trend right now? The answer is easy and simple: crochet is lightweight during the hot and humid days and looks every bit fashionable. Also, because labels like Chloe, Isabel Marant, and Zimmermann’s spring/summer 2025 collections showcased a considerable amount of crochet pieces.

Designer Shilpi Gupta says, “As a designer, I feel that each piece of crochet carries a human touch that can’t be replicated by mass production.” The recent revival of the boho aesthetic, which includes flowing silhouettes, earthy tones and cultural embroidery, has also surged the popularity, gradually stepping away from a more maximalist approach. Shilpi adds, “Crochet has always been considered synonymous with the boho aesthetic, often making an appearance during Coachella. But it’s not just the West — closer to home, Bollywood is also catching up with the trend.”

Style it yourself

Now, how do you incorporate it in your day-to-day wear, which is both interesting and stylish? Stylish Isha Bhansali shares some tips: