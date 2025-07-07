Marvel Rivals Season 3: Launch date, time, new character details and more

Marvel Rivals is ready to launch its third season. Created by NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals has maintained player engagement through new content every season. From the Fantastic Four to Ultron and Emma Frost, the game keeps broadening its roster of heroes. With Blade and Jean Grey joining the fray, Season 3 guarantees increased thrills, particularly as the characters confront a Knull-tainted Hela. Marvel Rivals is launching its third season on July 11, featuring new heroes like Blade and Jean Grey. (@MarvelRivals/X)

Based on player feedback following the end of Season 2 and previous in-game schedule information, the update is expected to go live at 5 am PDT / 8 am EDT / 1 pm BST on Friday, July 11. After a short pause, players will soon be able to dig into new content, with Blade, the renowned vampire hunter, serving as the main emphasis, as reported by The Mirror.

New characters, modes, and maps to discover

There is more to Season 3 than just new heroes. NetEase plans to add new game kinds, maps, and other elements to keep things exciting. Blade’s return is especially thrilling for fans let down by the MCU’s postponement in reintroducing the character to theaters. The game provides an opportunity for them to finally take command of the Daywalker in combat, and the stakes are high to succeed.

As per Comic Book Resources, both Jean Grey and Blade are Duelists (DPS), who will give the damage category more versatility.

What time will the update be available?

For scheduled maintenance, which is anticipated to take three hours, Marvel Rivals will be unavailable at 2 am PDT, 5 am EDT, and 10 am BST. If all goes according to plan, participants could start the exciting Season 3 early in the morning.

With its expanding roster of characters and engaging updates, Marvel Rivals consistently demonstrates that the Marvel universe has numerous tales to share, now featuring Blade at the forefront.

FAQs

Will the PS5 or Xbox be able to play Marvel Rivals Season 3?

The game will be out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as per IGN India.

Does Marvel Rivals need to be purchased or is it a free game to play?

Marvel Rivals is free to play.

Is Marvel Rivals a multiplayer game or can you play it alone?

Originally intended to be a team-based multiplayer game, Marvel Rivals may eventually include solo-friendly modes.