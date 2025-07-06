Superman vs Jurassic World Rebirth vs Fantastic Four First Steps: Who will win Hollywood's mega July box office clash

It's DC vs Marvel, with a few dinosaurs thrown in the mix for good measure. That is what Hollywood's July looks like. Three big releases in four weeks dominate the Super July 2025, starting with Jurassic World: Rebirth, followed by DCU's debut in Superman. Rounding up the month will be Marvel's first family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Three mega films from big studios are likely to eat into each other's business as well. But who will emerge on top? Let's have a look! Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Jurassic World: Rebirth are releasing within three weeks of one another.

Superman vs Jurassic World Rebirth vs The Fantastic Four First Steps

Universal Studios' Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It was made on a budget of $180 million and stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. The film was released worldwide on July 2 and seems to have taken a strong start already.

Superman reboots the DC Extended Universe, starting a new DC Universe, the brainchild of director James Gunn. Starring David Corenswet as the new Superman, along with Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan, the $225-million film is releasing in theatres on July 11.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the third adaptation of Marvel's famous family of superheroes, and their first iteration in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team, the film has been mounted on a $200 million budget. It is releasing in theatres on July 25.

The mega box office clash

Jurassic World: Rebirth has already taken a running start at the box office, earning $82 million domestically over the extended Independence Day weekend. As per indutry trackers, the film is likely to have a $140-million domestic weekend. Deadline predicts the film will earn $312 million worldwide in its opening weekend itself.

Superman, on the other hand, is projected to open at $125 million in conservative estimates. However, more adventurous projections give the film the egde, saying it could rake in up to $172 million from the North American market in its opening weekend. Its worldwide haul is projected to be around $280-320 million.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is tracking to open between $125-155 million, according to Box Office Theory. Given Marvel's popularity worldwide, its worldwide gross in its opening weekend its expected to be over $250 million as well.

Who wins the July box office battle

From the looks of it, Jurassic World: Rebirth has the advantage of a five-day weekend due to the American Independence Day holiday. But on an average, it lacks just behind Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In the American market, the Disney-Marvel film is likely to reign supreme, but globally, Superman will fly away the winner, trade insiders believe.