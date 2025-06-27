Marvel Rivals Season 3 leak reveals Phoenix, new map, event, and more

A new leak has Marvel Rivals players buzzing about the possibility of fresh content in the game’s third season, including a new hero, a new map, limited-time modes, and a seasonal event. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the leak is generating significant discussion within the community. Marvel Rivals upcoming third season has left players buzzing about the possibility of new content in the game’s third season, including a new hero, a new map, limited-time modes, and a seasonal event.(@MarvelRivals/ X)

Since its release, Marvel Rivals has earned its place in the team-shooter genre as a fast-paced, action-heavy experience featuring a wide roster of Marvel characters. With Season 2 still ongoing—and having already added Ultron and Emma Frost—it’s likely that the next wave of content is just around the corner.

Now, a new report from YouTuber Dylbobz points to what’s coming next. In a recent video, the content creator shared that promotional materials distributed to influencers may have revealed details about Season 3—highlighting Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, as the next character joining the fight.

The materials reportedly mention Phoenix as the featured Duelist for the season, launching alongside a new map, fresh game modes, and an in-game event called the “Summer Party Event,” all set to roll out on July 11.

If accurate, this would make Phoenix the seventh new hero added to the roster. Her powers appear to be split between two forms: a telekinetic human form and a more aggressive Phoenix form capable of flight and long-range attacks.

The rumored list of her abilities include:

Class: Duelist

Forms: Human and Phoenix

Human Form Abilities

Psychic Explosion

Telekinetic Transfer

Shattered Star Impact

Phoenix Form Abilities

Phoenix Ray

Phoenix Wings Flight

Phoenix Punishment

There is also discussion of a unique ability that may temporarily disable enemy powers - a mechanic that could significantly impact high-level gameplay, if it indeed exists.

NetEase has not commented on any of this information yet. Until they do, fans should consider it speculation—but its already causing excitement ahead of what is expected to be launched in Season 3 next month.