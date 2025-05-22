Marvel Rivals drops the most iconic villain as the playable character for Season 2.5

Season 2.5 of Marvel Rivals is just around the corner with fresh content to keep players hooked as the second half of the season kicks off. The upcoming Season 2.5 of Marvel Rivals introduces Ultron on May 30, accompanied by a new map.(Marvel)

While we’re still waiting, Ultron officially joins the roster on 30 May, and he won’t be coming alone. A brand-new map will also drop alongside his arrival.

With the launch of Season 2.5, NetEase is finally giving us a closer look at the iconic villain. In the latest Dev Vision video, the studio offered a glimpse of Ultron’s full character trailer, and honestly, he’s looking great.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}