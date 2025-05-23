Spanish star Oscar Jaenada playing a main role in GTA 6? Netizen claims they found the answer

Rockstar Games may be keeping quiet about the cast of Grand Theft Auto VI, but fans think they’ve found a major clue. Following the release of GTA VI's trailer, speculation arose that Óscar Jaenada may voice Raul Bautista.(Rockstar Games, Instagram/Óscar Jaenada)

GTA 6’s second trailer broke records with over 475 million views in just 24 hours across all platforms. Now, one fan theory is picking up real traction that Spanish star Oscar Jaenada is the actor behind Raul Bautista.

The rumour started gaining steam when Jaenada posted an Instagram story wearing a shirt featuring Raul’s face. That alone was enough to get the internet talking, but it was X (formerly Twitter) user @GameRoll_, known for covering all things Rockstar, who amplified the buzz.

“Oscar Jaenada is probably playing Raul Bautista in GTA 6. He posted this shirt with Raul's face on it to his Instagram story and the similarities between him and Raul are kind of crazy. I think it's him,” @GameRoll_ wrote.

Fans can differentiate between Oscar Jaenada and GTA 6's Raul Bautista

And honestly? It’s not far-fetched. The resemblance between Jaenada and Raul is uncanny. When you line them up side by side, it’s hard not to think they could be the same person.

“Pretty hard to argue with that one as if he posted that,” one user commented.

“Not confirmed but they’re basically identical, so I’d say it’s pretty likely,” another chimed in.

Considering Jaenada’s history with tough, gritty characters, think Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Rambo: Last Blood, and The Losers, he definitely has the range to bring Raul to life.

Raul Bautista’s official Rockstar character bio reads, “Experience counts. Confidence, charm and cunning – Raul's a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. A professional adapts. Raul's recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.”

Rockstar hasn’t made any casting announcements, and likely won’t until closer to launch. After the first trailer dropped in 2023, many were already trying to guess who might be voicing protagonists Lucia and Jason. And now it's Raul.