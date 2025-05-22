Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
GTA 6's one trailer slip-up caught fans off guard; Redditors weigh in with brutal jokes

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 22, 2025 04:32 AM IST

The GTA 6 trailer, praised for its visuals and character dynamics, contains a minor glitch with a lighting error.

Honestly, after watching that GTA 6 trailer, who’s even thinking straight anymore? Most of us just want to fast-forward to May 2026 and finally dive into Rockstar Games' lovechild.

Fans eagerly await GTA 6's release, but a minor lighting glitch in the trailer has sparked humorous reactions on Reddit.(Rockstar Games)
Fans eagerly await GTA 6's release, but a minor lighting glitch in the trailer has sparked humorous reactions on Reddit.(Rockstar Games)

However, an eagle-eyed Redditor user recently spotted a small blooper in the otherwise flawless second trailer for GTA 6. The glitch? A tiny lighting error.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene featuring Jason firing a handgun from a moving car, the light from the muzzle flash appears just a fraction of a second before the gun is actually fired. Redditor Cat_With_Banana96 spotted it and posted, “Light appears before gunshot. Don’t know if someone already noticed it, but wanted to mention it.”

Light appears before gunshot
byu/Cat_With_Banana96 inGTA6

ALSO READ| GTA 6 Interactive Map: 100+ new locations, screenshot spots, and more you can check

They even backed it up with screenshots showing the moment frame by frame. It’s such a small slip, the whole scene lasts barely a second, but for fans watching at 0.25 speed while soaking up every detail, it stood out.

Redditors are going into a spiral over the glitch

Naturally, gamers did what gamers do best: took it as a chance to have some fun. The replies to the Reddit post were full of playful sarcasm, with comments like, “Can't believe I was so excited over this f***k*ng hunk of trash.”

“That’s it, pre order cancelled,” another quipped. “Bro, light travels faster than John Rockstar,” one added.

Notably, this is the same trailer that wowed everyone with its rich visuals, high-energy chases, and more of the dynamic between new leads Jason and Lucia. The second trailer gave fans a deeper peek into their Bonnie-and-Clyde-style partnership with swampy getaways, helicopters, and a steamy romance.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has stressed Rockstar’s pursuit of perfection. “The key thing is that Rockstar Games is trying to create the best thing anyone’s ever seen in entertainment, not just interactive entertainment,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ| GTA 6: Characters, map locations including hotspot Vice City revealed | Photos

“But the delay itself is really a reflection of desire to polish and create the best possible experience for consumers, and we as a company have been known not to have a sort of slavish devotion to release dates but rather to seek the highest quality entertainment.”

