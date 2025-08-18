Bella Thorne breaks silence after backlash over her proposal to fiancé Mark Emms

Bella Thorne shut down her critics after they took issue with her proposal to fiancé Mark Emms. The 27-year-old shared the news of her engagement over the weekend, telling followers she decided to get down on one knee herself. Her Instagram post featured photos and clips from the intimate setup, complete with candles, flowers, and red heart-shaped balloons that read “I Love You.” Take a look at her post here: Emms and Bella Thorne first crossed paths at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2022. (Instagram/Bella Thorne)

“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I,” she captioned the carousel that showed her offering Emms a ring. The romantic gesture came two years after he had already popped the question.

Bella Thorne slams haters after backlash over her proposal

While the Instagram post drew plenty of support, it also sparked debate. One comment in particular - “Ok ladies let’s not normalise this, okay?” - racked up close to 80,000 likes, highlighting how divided the response was.

Thorne was not bothered. She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 17, to brush off the criticism. Sharing a photo of Emms sitting with a dog on his lap, she wrote, “The comments on my post are hilarious!! Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let’s not normalize proposing to your partner - other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!”

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms relationship timeline

Emms originally proposed in May 2023 at Thorne’s California home, Vogue reported. He presented her with an emerald-cut diamond ring, and she already had bold plans for the wedding. “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” she told the outlet, revealing she wanted to get married in the UK countryside, where Emms is from.

The couple first crossed paths at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2022. She previously told People that their bond only deepened after their engagement. “Every day we kind of draw closer,” she said, describing Emms as her true partner.

FAQs:

1. When did Bella Thorne propose to Mark Emms?

She proposed on August 16, 2025, two years after his proposal.

2. How did fans react to Bella Thorne’s proposal?

The reaction was split, with some celebrating it and others criticizing the move.

3. When did Mark Emms propose to Bella Thorne?

He proposed in May 2023 at her home in California.

4. Where did Bella Thorne and Mark Emms first meet?

They met at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2022.

5. What are Bella Thorne’s wedding plans?

She told Vogue she wants a countryside wedding in the UK and plans to wear four different dresses.