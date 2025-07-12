Bella Thorne accuses Charlie Puth of starting a ‘hate train’ against her after she refused to sleep with him

Actor Bella Thorne has accused singer Charlie Puth of publicly lying about their relationship, saying he started a hate train against her because she refused to sleep with him. Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth had a short-lived romance in 2016.(Instagram)

Bella accuses Charlie

On Friday, the former Disney star took to Instagram to make the claim in the comment section of an Instagram post about Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall “never” wanting to collab with Charlie again.

In the comments section, Bella, 27, replied to Jade's response, "Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him."

Bella took to social media to accuse Charlie.

Bella and Charlie, 33, were briefly linked together in December 2016, shortly after the actor broke up with her ex Tyler Posey. The duo were caught kissing in Miami and attended iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball together where he serenaded her during his performance.

More about their relationship

However, things went south after a few weeks when the Attention singer accused the Shake It Up actor of cheating on him, claiming she had not ended her relationship with Terry before pursuing things with him.

In a slew of since-deleted tweets, the singer accused Bella of putting him in a love triangle with the Teen Wolf actor. At that time, he wrote, “I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.”

While he didn't name Bella, he did apologise to Terry in a follow-up post. Charlie shared, “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me."

At that time, Bella responded on X, saying that she wasn’t dating either Charlie or Terry. "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago," she wrote, referencing a a Paper magazine piece published at the time. She added, "Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."

Both Bella and Charlie have moved on with other partners. She is engaged to Mark Emms, and the songwriter married Brooke Sansone in September 2024 after their decades-long friendship.