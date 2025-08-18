Singer Victoria Canal accuses ‘powerful’ man of sexual abuse in Instagram post: 'When I was 19...'

Victoria Canal, one of modern pop’s most promising young voices, was born with a congenital condition. However, despite it all, the Spanish-American artist has been outspoken about rejecting labels and refuses to let her disability define her. Victoria Canal recently made an Instagram post talking about the grooming and abuse she faced early in her career.(Instagram)

The artist recently hit the headlines for speaking about her career and disclosures about grooming and abuse, which even led to the cancellation of the Soulshine at Sea festival.

According to a Prime Timer report, Canal, who was born without the lower half of her right arm, in interviews compares it to something as ordinary as having “an unlucky-shaped nose”. She has insisted that she does not want to be boxed as ‘the one-armed singer’ like Stevie Wonder, who is not solely defined by blindness.

Her perspective has been vital to the music she creates. Canal learned to play piano without her right hand and developed unique chord voicings and creative techniques, which are central to her songwriting, the Prime Timer report added.

Victoria Canal’s career in music

Born in Munich and raised across the globe, Canal grew up communicating online the most due to her family’s nomadic lifestyle. Her breakthrough, too, came through Instagram, where short clips of her performance caught the attention of artists like Michael Franti and Emily King, who later invited her on tour.

Canal has since shared stages with major acts, fronted Nike’s Jordan FlyEase campaign, and in 2024, she won the prestigious Ivor Novello Award in the UK for songwriting. Her music, known for its vulnerability and honesty, explores themes of body image, identity, and resilience, the Prime Timer added.

Abuse allegations and industry fallout

Earlier this month, Canal revealed in an Instagram post that early in her career, she was groomed and abused by a ‘very powerful, decades-older man’ who offered her first professional break. In the post, she described how she was manipulated into silence by the abuser, who made her believe that no one else wanted her. Canal revealed that she was told speaking about the abuse would end her career before it even began, a report in Music Ally stated.

Victoria said the experience, which lasted a little over a year, has had a lasting effect on her intimate life and that sharing her truth was part of her healing journey. Although she did not name her alleged abuser, speculation online claimed that she was speaking about musician Michael Franti. However, the claims have not been verified, the Music Ally report added.

The repercussions, the outlet added, were rather swift, with fellow band Dispatch announcing they were withdrawing from Soulshine at Sea, a music cruise organized by Franti’s team. They cited "deeply disturbing public allegations involving another artist on the lineup.”

For Canal, speaking openly about abuse, like her previous disclosures about body image and mental health, is part of reclaiming her power. She said, “Whatever you look like, whatever you are feeling, you are accepted, you are enough. You are more than enough."

FAQs

What happened to Victoria Canal’s arm?

She was born without the lower half of her right arm, a congenital condition she refuses to let define her identity.

Who is Victoria Canal?

She is a Spanish-American singer-songwriter, born in Munich and raised internationally, known for her emotive songwriting and advocacy.

What recent allegations has she shared?

In 2024, she revealed she had been groomed and abused early in her career by a much older, powerful man.

Who has Victoria Canal accused?

Victoria Canal has not named her alleged abuser. Online speculation has circulated, but no claims are confirmed.