BTS' V shares adorable unseen childhood photos flaunting his glow-up in 25 years; fans call him ‘timeless and iconic’
V's recent Instagram post showcased his journey from childhood to global stardom, including a pic from the BTS reunion.
BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has set the internet abuzz after sharing a series of unseen childhood photos that highlight his stunning glow-up over the past 25 years.
On Sunday, Taehyung treated fans to a heartwarming photo dump on Instagram, capturing his journey from an adorable child to a global superstar. The post opened with snapshots of young Taehyung enjoying moments with his friends and family, including a picture where he flashed his iconic “V” sign with tiny fingers.
As the photos transitioned, fans were left in awe of his evolution — from gym selfies flaunting his toned physique, to behind-the-scenes glimpses of his artistic journey, and candid moments with his BTS bandmates. The highlight was the final picture — a throwback from the much-awaited BTS reunion during their Weverse live by the sea — which left ARMYs emotional. Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post: “👶🏻 25 years later 👦🏻”
Fans go gaga over BTS' V's adorable post
Fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One wrote, “Timeless and effortlessly iconic — V never misses!” Another said, “V’s vibe is pure art — 25 years in one frame!” while a third gushed, “omggg he’s such a cutie patootie.”
Meanwhile, on August 17, BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook surprised fans with a seven-minute Weverse broadcast from the beach. The Army had an emotional meltdown seeing all seven together. It marked their first full-group appearance since completing mandatory military service, as they confirmed their return with a group album and global tour in spring 2026.
In a joint statement, BTS said, “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”
