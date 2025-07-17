BTS’ J-Hope strikes Shah Rukh Khan's pose in viral meet-up with IVE members in Berlin

BTS’ J-Hope was spotted meeting all six members of IVE in Berlin, delighting fans. But it wasn’t just the crossover that sent fans into meltdown - it was the way the K-pop idol posed. With his arms stretched wide and a bright smile, J-Hope looked like he had stepped straight out of a Shah Rukh Khan film. ARMYs couldn’t help but draw the comparison to Bollywood’s King Khan, and the internet has been buzzing ever since. J-Hope stands in the middle with his arms stretched wide-instantly giving fans Shah Rukh Khan vibes.

IVE x J-Hope x SRK: A photo that lit up the timeline

The now-viral image was posted on July 16 by IVE’s official social media handle, simply captioned: “IVE x J-hope meet at Berlin.” In the now-viral photo, J-Hope stands in the middle with his arms stretched wide-instantly giving fans Shah Rukh Khan vibes. The IVE girls-Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo-are leaning in toward him, making the moment feel like a still from a K-pop meets Bollywood music video. The fun, unexpected moment blended two fan worlds in one shot.

A backstage moment during Lollapalooza Berlin

This wasn’t a random encounter. Both IVE and J-Hope were in Berlin to perform at Lollapalooza, held at the iconic Olympiastadion, as per Allkpop. IVE hit the stage first on July 12, delivering a 55-minute set with a live band, performing their chart-toppers like “After LIKE” and “I AM.” The next day, J-Hope took over, headlining the festival with a 90-minute solo set that fans described as “explosive.”

The photo may have lasted just a second, but it captured something bigger - a sweet moment where two major fan worlds collided. K-pop and Bollywood both command huge global followings, and this small interaction between J-Hope and IVE has given fans across continents something to celebrate.

FAQs

What condition does Hoseok have?

The singer has not talked about any medical diagnosis publicly.

What language does J-Hope speak?

The K-pop idol speaks Korean. He is also fluent in Mandarin.

Why was Hoseok abandoned?

He was not abandoned in real life. In the fictional BTS Universe storyline, his mother left him at a young age, as per Boston University.

Does J-Hope have a crush?

J-Hope has not publicly revealed any personality that he has a crush on.