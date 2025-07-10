NCT's Taeil jailed over sexually assaulting a tourist: Here's how long K-pop artist will be behind bars

Moon Tae-il, better known as Taeil, is a South Korean singer and former member of popular K-pop boy band NCT and its subunit NCT 127. He was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to three years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting an intoxicated tourist. Taeil, a former NCT member, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious tourist.(SM Entertainment)

The Seoul district court also gave identical sentences to two of his accomplices, identified only as Lee and Hong. All three men pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2025, according to Variety.

Accusations against Taeil

Taeil, according to The Korea Times, was accused of gang-raping an unconscious Chinese tourist in June 2024. The report stated that Taeil, Lee, and Hong met the woman at a bar in Seoul’s Itaewon district. After a night of drinking, during which the woman became ‘heavily intoxicated’, the three men took her in a taxi to Lee’s residence.

While she was unconscious and unable to consent, the three men took turns sexually assaulting her. This constitutes both aggravated rape under South Korean law due to the involvement of multiple perpetrators and quasi rape, as the victim was unconscious.

Taeil was imprisoned for 3.5 years

On July 4, 2025, a district judge handed down a sentence of three years and six months for each man, half the seven-year term requested by prosecutors. The court cited the fact that all three were first-time offenders, but still labelled the crime as ‘extremely grave’.

The court, according to Variety, also mandated the completion of 40 40-hour sexual violence treatment program for each defendant. Following the sentencing, Taeil and the others were taken into immediate custody.

Who is Taeil?

Taeil, a native of Seoul, debuted in 2016 as part of NCT (Neo Culture Technology) U, the first unit under SM Entertainment’s ambitious NCT project. He later became a core member of NCT 127 and gained popularity for his vocals and visuals.

The musician, however, in August 2024, quietly exited the boy band amid sexual assault allegations. At the time, SM Entertainment terminated his contract.

