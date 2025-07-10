Are Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie dating? Reports of ‘rekindled fling’ emerge

Rumor has it that Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie are rekindling something special. After years of undeniable chemistry and quiet speculation, the two are said to be reconnecting behind closed doors, with meetups in London and Los Angeles, Star Magazine reported. Johnny Depp poses upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Modigliani Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" on Tuesday(Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

What’s turning heads even more? This alleged renewed closeness began not long after Jolie’s legal tensions with ex-husband Brad Pitt intensified. While nothing’s confirmed, the idea of two of Hollywood’s most private stars finding solace in each other is enough to spark headlines.

What's cooking between Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie?

The two Hollywood icons have been keeping their connection under wraps. While Depp is open to where it might lead, Jolie is said to be more guarded, taking things slowly, the Star Magazine report added.

According to a source, Depp has "carried a torch" for Angelina Jolie for six years.“Many people believe that Angie is the reason Johnny fell so deeply for estranged ex-wife Amber Heard. She resembled Angie in certain ways,” an insider was quoted as saying in the report.

Whether it’s timing or fate, their alleged affair seems to be stirring up emotions that may have never truly faded.

Is there any truth to Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp speculations?

The report claims that things are “stuck in first gear.” Depp may be all in, but Jolie is keeping a gentle emotional distance.

They have been close friends over the years. Angeline Jolie had hired Depp’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser during her troubles with Brad Pitt, according to The Sun.

Jolie has never hidden her admiration, she once confessed she had a crush on his Edward Scissorhands character and called him the “coolest thing” long before they worked together.

The two Hollywood biggies worked together in the 2010 film The Tourist where Depp plays a con artist pretending to be an American traveler and Jolie took up the role of his love interest.

FAQs

Are Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie dating?

As of now, nothing is confirmed, but they have been said to be quietly reconnecting and spending time together.

How serious is their rumored relationship?

Rumours suggest that they are still in early stage as Depp seems more open, but Jolie is taking things slow.

Have they been close in the past?

Yes, they’ve shared a strong bond for years. Jolie even supported Depp during tough times.