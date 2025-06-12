Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara spotted with ring: Engaged to actor Elijah Cooper?

It was a quiet Monday evening in Los Angeles - until one diamond ring caused the internet to go into overdrive. Zahara , daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, stepped out for a casual dinner. But what caught everyone's attention wasn’t just the company she kept. It was the glint on her ring finger. Zahara, left, and Angelina Jolie at the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 20-year-old college student has become the latest to spark engagement speculation after being photographed with a mysterious ring during an outing with actor Elijah Cooper. Social media hasn’t stopped buzzing since photos of her outing dropped.

A Diamond on That Finger

Zahara was seen exiting Craig’s, a popular Hollywood restaurant, keeping her look understated - baseball cap pulled low, a brown leather purse over her shoulder, and a subtle necklace. But it was the diamond ring on her left hand that did all the talking.

Photos, obtained by Page Six, showed her getting into the passenger seat of a car driven by Elijah Cooper. He, too, kept things casual with a backwards snapback and monochrome T-shirt.

Angelina Jolie and her family haven't issued any statement in response to the engagement buzz. But the coordinated outing and visible ring have set the rumor mill spinning.

Who is Elijah Cooper?

According to his Instagram bio, he’s an actor based in Los Angeles and a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He also co-founded Tints, a streetwear brand.

More telling, however, is the fact that he follows Zahara’s private Instagram account - a detail fans quickly noticed.

Zahara, one of six children shared by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. But this rare public moment, captured on camera, has brought her firmly into the conversation.

Her bond with Jolie—and break from Pitt

Zahara has remained close to her mother through the years, especially during and after her divorce from Brad Pitt. In 2023, she made headlines for dropping “Pitt” from her name while joining Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, making a clear statement of support.

She’s also been seen accompanying Angelina Jolie to various events, including the Women in Training Inc.'s annual Mother-Daughter Brunch this March. Before that, the two were photographed shopping together in Paris.

As for her relationship with her father, Brad Pitt, public appearances or acknowledgements have been rare.

FAQs

1. Is Zahara engaged?

Nothing’s confirmed yet. But the diamond ring on her left hand during the date has certainly stirred speculation.

2. Who is Elijah Cooper?

He’s a Los Angeles-based actor who attends Morehouse College. Cooper co-founded a streetwear label. He also follows Zahara’s private Instagram.

3. What is Zahara doing now?

She’s currently in college, recently joined a sorority and continues to maintain a close bond with her mother, Angelina Jolie.