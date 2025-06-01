Brad Pitt reportedly reeling from divorce, but ‘admitting that publicly would give Angelina Jolie…’

Brad Pitt has reportedly been deeply affected by his years-long divorce war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The prolonged divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has taken an emotional toll on him, leading to tensions over their children and personal matters.

When asked by GQ if the finalisation of his divorce in late 2024 brought him relief, Pitt replied, “No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

“It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way.”

But one source told the Daily Mail, “Brad's had his fair share of meltdowns over the years as their feuding got more and more intense.”

“It affected him emotionally on many levels, but admitting that publicly for Angie to hear, he knows would give her great pleasure. He's aware she's struggled a lot, so he's decided to take the high road.”

Pitt always ‘put on a brave face’ in front of Jolie

Pitt and Jolie's romance began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003 and blossomed into marriage. The couple shared six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. But following a 2016 incident on a private plane, Jolie filed for divorce and accused Pitt of abuse.

The Bullet Train star has denied and was later cleared by authorities.

Now, in the past year, several of the children have dropped ‘Pitt’ from their last names. Shiloh filed a legal petition to do so, while Zahara and Vivienne opted out of using it publicly. Pax even called Pitt a “world-class a**hole” and a “despicable person” in a private Father’s Day post.

“They've fought about so many things that have brought him close to breaking point, including the winery and more importantly their children,” a source told Daily Mail.

“The fact that Angie won them over is still a huge point of contention for Brad. But he wants to put on a brave face, like none of it has made a big dent in his life. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Pitt has since found happiness with his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The couple has been together since 2022, but he reportedly has no plans to remarry.