Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie post long legal battle: ‘My personal life is always in the news’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 28, 2025 10:17 PM IST

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finalized on December 30, 2024, concluding an eight-year legal battle. He is currently dating Ines de Ramon.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt appears ready to embrace a new chapter in his life. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film F1, and recently settled his divorce with Angelina Jolie after a long legal battle. The actor opened up about the ‘annoyance’ of having his personal life being in the news in a new interview with GQ, while talking about the end of his marriage for the first time. (Also read: F1 trailer: Brad Pitt returns for a second chance in Top Gun Maverick director's next, fans are hooked. Watch)

Brad Pitt candidly opened up about his divorce from Angelina Jolie. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)(AFP)
Brad Pitt candidly opened up about his divorce from Angelina Jolie. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)(AFP)

What Brad said

During the interview, Brad said, "My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

On his divorce

When asked whether the settlement of his divorce came as a relief to him, the actor added, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met and fell in love on the set of their 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They married in 2014 at their French estate, Château Miraval. However, their marriage ultimately ended in divorce.

Brad's upcoming film F1- The Movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Top Gun: Maverick. The film releases only in Cinemas & IMAX on June 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

