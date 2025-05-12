F1 trailer: Brad Pitt returns for a second chance in Top Gun Maverick director's next, fans are hooked. Watch

F1 trailer: Brad Pitt's next with Top Gun: Maverick director is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers released the almost 3 minute-long trailer of the film on Monday, which gave fans a new glimpse inside the thrilling world of a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to make his mark in the game. Will he succeed? (Also read: Brad Pitt earns 100 X more than I because more people are watching his language, says Vijay Deverakonda) F1 trailer: Brad Pitt wants to be a lone warrior in the game.

F1 trailer

The trailer begins with Brad Pitt's character Sony Hayes who is questioned for his risky priorities during the game. Firstly, he is the one who is called to fill in after retirement, but there are no signs of him playing by the game. He wants it to be a one-man show but as Kate (Kerry Condon) asserts, this is very much a team effort.

The new player alongside him makes it clear that he is not here to be the good boy who obeys the older lot and be all grateful, so they must soon come to a middle ground if they want to win. The trailer gives a glimpse of the thrilling action and racing scenes too.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Imagine being 60 and still cooler than every actor under 30! Brad Pitt is built different!” A second comment read, “Whoever cut this trailer, give them a raise! This is how you make a movie trailer! The first 30 seconds had me hooked!” A comment read, “2 and a half hours of Brad Pitt’s charisma in an F1 machine. Can’t wait.” “The build up of the tension is soo good, got me hooked already!” read another comment.

F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, and has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

The screenplay is by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. The director of photography is Claudio Miranda, while Hans Zimmer has composed the music.

F1- The Movie releases only in Cinemas & IMAX on June 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.