Brad Pitt calls his 8-year spanning divorce from Angelina Jolie not 'that major of a thing'

Brad Pitt is turning up the heat on the cover of GQ this month. But what's gotten everybody really hot and bothered is his dismissive comment regarding his and partner of over a decade, Angelina Jolie's divorce being finalised. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce finalised after 8 years

When asked if the actor felt "relief" now that the 8-year long legal battle was finally done, Brad very matter of factly stated, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally".

Well that was cold.

Brad and Angelina became romantically involved in the mid-2000s, their relationship eventually blooming into a full-fledged family life with 6 adopted children — Maddox, currently 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, also 16. They tied the knot much later on, in 2014, though the marriage per se lasted less than 2 years with Angelina filing for divorce in September 2016, days after a private plane flight on which she claimed Brad was abusive to her and the kids. Untangling their real estate portfolio and joint assets took a sum total of 8 years, with the divorce being finalised on December 30, 2024. The GQ interview marks the first time that Brad has acknowledged the divorce.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his passion project F1, which has been in the making since July 2023. When asked if the film acted as a bit of a "refuge" for him amid the ongoing drama, Brad was quick to clarify, "Um, I don't see it that way", adding, "It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don't know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit".

As far as his personal life goes, Brad and his girlfriend of over 2 years, Ines de Ramon, are "in a great place", as per a source-based report on PEOPLE.