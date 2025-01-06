Angelina Jolie reunites with ex-husband at 2025 Golden Globes; walks red carpet with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton may have parted ways over two decades ago, but their paths crossed again at the 2025 Golden Globes. Just days after her divorce settlement with Brad Pitt, the Maria actress graced the red carpet accompanied by her 19-year-old daughter Zahara. Meanwhile, her ex-Thornton was up for an award for his TV show Landman Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Angelina Jolie and Billy Thornton attend Golden Globes 2025

Jolie, 49, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Maria, dazzled on the red carpet in a silver Alexander McQueen gown. Looking more confident than ever, the Maleficent actress, who is often accompanied by one of her kids during events, posed for pictures alongside daughter Zahara, who looked elegant in white.

While Jolie made a glamorous entrance, Thornton, 69, kept a lower profile, attending the Beverly Hilton ballroom with his wife Connie Angland, according to US Magazine. Jolie and Thornton were married between May 2000 and May 2003. Thornton had made clear the two remain good friends, despite their divorce, which is more than can be said for her relationship with Brad Pitt, with whom she just wrapped up a rather fiery divorce settlement.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Thornton's marriage

Before Thornton, Jolie was married to Jonny Lee Miller. They had a small civil ceremony in 1996 but separated a year later due to their busy schedules. In 1999, while filming Pushing Tin, Jolie met Billy Bob Thornton. They quickly went public in June 2000 and tied the knot shortly after.

Their relationship made headlines for its quirky details, like Jolie getting "Billy Bob" tattooed on her arm and the couple wearing vials of each other's blood. In 2002, they adopted son Maddox, but by the end of the same year, they filed for divorce.

Angelina Jolie opens up about ‘low-key’ Holidays

After an intense 8-year divorce battle, Jolie and Brad Pitt finalised their divorce just a week ago, though the battle of French Winery is still on. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Golden Globes, Jolie shared that this year's holiday season was much more low-key for her.

“Just being home and being in pajamas,” she said. “[It] was nice. Just quiet.” She giggled, “I rock pajamas!” Her New Year approach? “There's so many things that come to mind, but always just health — and health for the children and people you love,” she added.