Angelina Jolie makes her comeback at Cannes Film Festival in sparkly nude gown; fans say ‘most beautiful woman in world’

Day 3 of the 78th Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities arriving on the red carpet in their best looks, serving the best sartorial moments of the festival so far. Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie was one of the celebs. She wore a gorgeous nude gown to the world premiere of Ari Aster’s Eddington. Angelina Jolie poses for a photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters)

Sparkling from head to toe!

Angelina Jolie returned to Cannes almost 14 years later, and for her dazzling comeback, the actor chose a glamorous gown made by one of her favourite designers. She glittered in a Fall 2025 gown by Brunello Cucinelli - the same label behind many of her quiet luxury ensembles. To top it off, she chose sparkly diamond jewels from Chopard to accessorise the ensemble. Fans loved her look and called her ‘one of the most beautiful women in the world’. Let's decode her look for the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the film Eddington at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

The nude gown was highlighted with glittering thread embroidery and a stiff, structured A-line skirt. The strapless square neckline, a floor-length hem, a fitted bustier, and a flowy silhouette added to the feminine elegance of the ensemble. Angelina wore the sparkly gown with a massive diamond ring, a diamond necklace adorned with a pear-cut diamond pendant, and tear-drop earrings.

With her dark blonde tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, she supplemented her Cannes red carpet gown with a wine red manicure, muted smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, rose pink lip shade, and feathered brows.

A dazzling ivory look

Angelina Jolie attends the Trophee Chopard party. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Angelina is also the Trophée Chopard Godmother this year at the Cannes Film Festival. For attending the Trophee Chopard party, she wore an elegant, one-sleeve gown with a slight slit exposing her ankle-strap heels. She let her natural beauty shine in the flowy ensemble by wearing her hair down in a side parting. As for the accessories, she opted for dangly silver earrings and a statement bracelet. She wore light makeup, including a rosy pink lip, winged eyeliner, and feathered brows.