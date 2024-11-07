2024 Winter Fashion Trend: 5 tips on how to style the leopard print trend if you're into quiet luxury

The quintessential leopard print has always been one of those omnipresent trends, featuring on and off runways for the past few decades. While the print's popularity stemmed from the aristocratic need to flaunt real animal fur as a status symbol, it has since then evolved into a much more versatile movement. From the Christian Dior Fall 2024 runway collection to Wales Bonner’s sizzling Adidas Sambas, from Dua Lipa's fitted leopard skin corset to Halle Berry's printed bag — leopard print featured everywhere in 2024 fashion highlights. The minimalist girl's guide to rocking leopard print

The Christian Dior Fall 2024 runway collection & Dua Lipa

Yet incorporating this daring print into your wardrobe can be intimidating, especially if you've been living under the influence of quiet luxury trends that have dominated the past few seasons. The good news? Style icons are leading the way with modern takes on this kitshcy pattern, offering plenty of inspiration on how to make it work as a subtle statment.

Leopard print hair accessories

One of the easiest ways to incorporate this loud print is through niche accessories. Headscarves are definitely the IT girl accessory of the season, and there really is nothing that can elevate a basic pair of jeans more than one of these. Pair it with a snapback in red, or a few gold hoops and you're ready to live out your New York City dreams no matter where you are.

Headscarves are the IT girl accessory

Leopard print sweatpants

Another great way to wear the print more often is by identifying good silhouttes that are comfortable. Look for eased up fits: leopard print chunky sweaters, baggy tshirts or even sweatpants. Centre your outfit around the print and pair it with a series of different neutrals for a look that's sure to turn heads as you shop for groceries or go out for a quick dinner.

Leopard print stockings

One of the most ingenious ways to incorporate the eccentric print into your everyday wardrobe is through sheer stockings. If you're someone who loves to mix and match, leopard print stockings offer endless styling possibilities. Pair them with a cute babydoll dress or a mini denim skirt for the perfect Indie Sleaze look — straight out of Paris Hilton’s sliving playbook. Don't run away from looking playful and sultry at the same time.

Leopard print heels

There’s no outfit a great pair of heels can’t transform and if those heels come in leopard, just get them. Investing in a high-quality pair of leopard print heels is like securing a fashion heirloom; they'll likely outlast you and by the time the trend rolls around again, your kids will be thrilled to rock a vintage pair.

Leopard print manicures

Another severely underrated way to embrace the print is by considering a fresh manicure with radical leopard print French tips. It’s a chic and low-key way to incorporate the print without overwhelming your look — perfect for anyone who wants to keep their capsule wardrobe intact. It's a great way to make sure your style doesn't show a sign of the times and an ideal way to stay on trend while staying minimal.

At the end of the day, it's all about experimenting with a trend to see how it fits your aesthetic, and not the other way around. So, how are you adding this print to your wardrobe this season?