Is Elon Musk the father of Amber Heard's twins? Actor's Mother's Day announcement leads old embryo report to resurface

As children the world over, big and small, celebrated Mother's Day yesterday, actor Amber Heard, very poignantly, chose the occasion to break the news of having welcomed twins into her life. Already mother to daughter Oonagh, whom she had welcomed into her life back in 2021, the actor is now a mother of 3 little ones. And there couldn't have been a warmer picture than the shot of three little pairs of feet shared by her. Amber Heard welcomes twins in Mother's Day post — but all the internet can talk about is if Elon Musk is the father

An excerpt from her excited caption read, "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! ".

Not just this, Amber also pointedly made it clear, that her motherhood journey is just her own and being able to navigate it in her own way and on her own terms has been a rather formative experience for her so far: "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully....", her caption continued.

Now following the infamous defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp back in 2022 and the absolute plunging freefall her public image took, Amber has (voluntarily or involuntarily) receded from films and largely maintained a low profile. To minimise the onslaught of public opinion, even her Instagram comment sections stand permanently turned off.

But when the internet wants to say something pressing, they make sure it's heard — and sadly, Amber welcoming her twins has inadvertently turned into a guessing game with regard's to the father's identity, who many think is her former partner, eccentric billionaire Elon Musk.

Now their brief and barely public relationship between 2016 and 2018 isn't the only reason Elon's name has been coming up. As per an old The Daily Mail report (corroborated by documents from 2022), Elon and Amber were involved in a dispute over frozen embryos, with the former wanting them destroyed and the latter wanting to preserve them. This is with regars to them reportedly wanting to have children together, though neither has ever addressed this publicly.

However, seeing as Amber hasn't disclosed the identity of elder daughter Oonagh's father either, 4 years on, chances of any official confirmation coming through on the twins being bona fide Musks, are bleak to non-existent.

Like Amber specified, they all belong to the “Heard gang”!