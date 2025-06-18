Former NCT member Taeil pleads guilty to ‘aggravated’ rape charges, prosecutors demand 7 years prison sentence for him

Former NCT member Taeil, aka Moon Tae-il, has reportedly pleaded guilty to ‘aggravated’ rape charges. As per Koreaboo, the prosecutors have asked that Taeil get a seven-year prison sentence. The first trial of Taeil's sex crime case took place on Wednesday, over a year after the incident occurred. (Also Read | Former NCT member Taeil indicted on special quasi-rape charges: Prior arrest warrant was denied) Taeil debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and was active in the K-pop group's sub-units NCT 127 and NCT U. (SM Entertainment)

Taeil pleads guilty to raoe charges

In February this year, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1 indicted Taeil along with his two accomplices on charges of aggravated rape under the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. They were accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in June last year.

Prosecution wants 7 years prison time for Taeil

After the prosecution shared these accusations on Wednesday, Taeil and the two other accused admitted guilt to the rape. Prosecution has demanded a seven-year prison sentence for each of the accused.

As per mk.co.kr, the prosecution said, "The defendants are considering taking into account the sentencing with their own letters, but it is difficult to say that this is a true surrender. After two months of police investigation, the defendants were identified and raided, and after that, they submitted their own letters."

He said, "It is an inappropriate argument to consider sentencing for each other. Especially, it does not fall under the legal requirements. It undermines the meaning of embroidery." As per the report, the defendant stressed that it was an accidental crime and not a planned crime.

More about Taeil

In June last year, the day after Taeil was booked, he conducted a live SNS broadcast and communicated with fans. Taeil had thanked NCTzen (fandom name) for being "able to have such a happy birthday". He also attended a fan meeting two months later in August to commemorate the eighth anniversary of NCT 127's debut.

In August 2024, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil would no longer be a member of NCT and was later removed as an artist from the company. Taeil debuted as NCT's first unit, NCT U, in 2016 and was a member of NCT and NCT 127.