Former NCT member Taeil indicted on special quasi-rape charges: Prior arrest warrant was denied

Moon Tae Il, aka former NCT member Taeil, has been indicted without detention on charges of special quasi-rape for sexually assaulting a woman along with other accomplices. It's now also being reported that an arrest warrant has been requested for the accused singer but was ultimately denied. Moon Taeil debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and was active in the K-pop group's sub-units NCT 127 and NCT U. (SM Entertainment)

Arrest warrant request for former NCT's Taeil was denied

Although K-media outlets belatedly shed light on the triggering news on March 4, legal sources revealed that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office’s Women and Children's Crime Investigation Division 1 (Chief Prosecutor Kim Ji Hye) dragged Taeil and two acquaintances to trial under the Sexual Violence Punishment Act on Feb 28.

According to preliminary reports that shook the K-pop industry and its many fandoms, the ex-NCT member and his accomplices allegedly sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman in June 2024.

Other suspects being dragged in connection to crime attended the prosecution's investigation. However, Taeil reportedly did not respond to the summons, citing health issues. He appears to have submitted a medical certificate and a lawyer's statement for the same.

All that we know about Taeil's crime so far

In June 2024, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station applied for an arrest warrant for three suspects, including the former NCT member, after receiving the victim's report. The court eventually dismissed the request, saying that the suspects had admitted to the sexual assault and did not need the arrest. Two months later, authorities summoned Taeil for questioning in August and subsequently forwarded the case to prosecution in September.

Rumours of a weapon being involved in the crime have been denied despite the charges of special quasi-rape. It applies when a weapon is used or two or more people sexually assault a victim in a state of unconsciousness, rendering them incapable of resistance.

Former NCT Taeil's contract with SM Entertainment officially terminated

For the unversed, Taeil, a member of NCT's rotational and fixed sub-units NCT U and NCT 127, respectively, was eliminated from the K-pop music act in October 2024 once the lawsuit against him finally made headlines. However, fans noted at the time that his name was still listed individually on the official website of the group's label, SM Entertainment.

The South Korean entertainment company has since terminated its exclusive contract with the accused.

Read the company's full statement: "We inform you that the exclusive contract between our company and Taeil has been terminated as of October 15, 2024.

"Taeil is currently under prosecution investigation for a criminal case. This constitutes grounds for contract termination and makes it impossible to maintain trust in him as an artist. Therefore, we have decided to terminate the exclusive contract by mutual agreement.

"Once again, we sincerely apologise for any concerns caused by our former artist Taeil." (AllKpop)