Park Hyung Sik, Seo Kang Joon's K-dramas crack even higher ratings; The Witch, The Potato Lab kick off new chapters

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer The Potato Lab premiered on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix for streaming on March 1. According to Nielsen Korea, the romantic comedy kicked off its new TV journey with an average nationwide rating of 1.7%. Viewership for Episode 2 of the Saturday-Sunday drama jumped up, but only barely, scoring an average nationwide rating of 1.8%. Buried Hearts and Undercover High School score their highest ratings yet (again). (Instagram / SBS TV / MBC Drama)

Park Hyung Sik, Seo Kang Joon's dramas hit new personal record

Early weekend K-dramas Buried Hearts (or Treasure Island) and Undercover High School, starring Park Hyung Sik and Seo Kang Joon, respectively, again broke their previous TV rating records. The fourth episode of each show (March 1) again hit its highest viewership ratings.

Park Hyung Sik’s revenge drama earned an average nationwide rating of 10.2%, witnessing a significant spike from Episode 3’s 8.8% score. Seo Kang Joon’s action comedy also mapped a similar growth by hitting a new personal record with an 8.3% nationwide viewership score. The previous episode scored 6.6%.

Jinyoung's The Witch stars second-half run

On the other side of K-drama land, the viewership for Park Jinyoung aka GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui’s The Witch on Channel A also grew this weekend. With Episode 6 (March 2), the mystery romance commenced its second-half run on a high with an average nationwide rating of 2.8% after hitting a personal low on March 1 with a score of 1.5%.

KBS2’s long-running format has been a big breadwinner for the South Korean network. Its latest hit Sat-Sun drama, For Eagle Brothers, has maintained its double-digit ratings since its Feb 1 premiere. Episode 2 came out on March 2 and hit an average nationwide rating of 19.2%, jumping from Saturday’s 16.9% score.

Where are the weekend K-dramas streaming?