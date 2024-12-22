Park Hyung Sik’s new K-drama Treasure Island's first teaser out; confirms 2025 release: Watch

South Korean actor Park Hyung Sik is set to make a major comeback with his upcoming drama, Treasure Island (literal translation). Breaking away from his usual romantic comedy roles, Hyung Sik is ready to step inside the action-packed world, playing the leader of the Daesan Group chairperson’s Public Affairs team. Joining him is Heo Joon Ho, who will portray a wealthy and powerful professor. SBS gave fans their first glimpse of the drama during the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. Park Hyung Sik’s new K-drama Treasure Island teaser(SBS)

K-drama Treasure Island’s first teaser released

The first sneak peek of the K-drama was released on December 21. The teaser video opens with Seo Dong Joo (Park Hyung Sik) focusing on the Daesan logo inside the company building, vowing in a voiceover, "Just wait. I'll make you pay for this." Believed to be the person who lives and can die for the company, Dong Joo hides a big secret inside.

Cut to the next scene it is It is made clear that Daesan chairman Cha Kang Chun has no son, and the lead mutters to himself, "Seo Dong Joo, aim high." Soon, the protagonist becomes a key player in the company’s internal power struggles, with some wanting him out and others seeking to form alliances with him. However, things take a dark turn when he becomes the target of powerful forces, fighting for his survival.

As he flees, Yum Jang Sun (Heo Joon Ho) ominously remarks, "Seo Dong Joo took all my money and ran." In a tense confrontation between the two, Yum Jang Sun—who was once the head of the National Intelligence Service—shouts, "2 trillion won of my money is in your head!" The teaser concludes with Seo Dong Joo pointing a gun at his own head, declaring in a voiceover, “Just wait. I'm coming to end you, you bastard.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwquAdWQUBg

Park Hyung Sik’s Treasure Island release date

According to SBS, Treasure Island revolves around “the story of a man who hacked a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won to survive, and a man who killed without knowing he was hacked losing the 2 trillion won.”

What happens when Seo Dong Joo’s secret ambition to take over the company he serves collides with a man who pulls the strings behind society’s most powerful players? Yum Jang Sun loves being in control, treating everyone like pawns in his game. Treasure Island is all set to premiere in February 2025!

Hong Hwa Yeon steps into the spotlight as Yeo Eun Nam, the female lead of the show. Securing the role against overwhelming odds of 100-to-1, the actress has sparked excitement for her first leading performance. The drama is written by Lee Myung Hee of Money Flower fame and directed by Jin Chang Gyu, known for Military Prosecutor Doberman.