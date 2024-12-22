Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez in $600m ceremony at Kevin Costner's ranch: report

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are set to tie the knot in a lavish Aspen, Colorado wedding estimated to cost a staggering $600 million, Daily Mail reports. The couple, engaged since May 2023, is said to have chosen Matsuhisa, a posh sushi restaurant, as the venue for their winter wonderland-themed celebration. Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez in Aspen: Report

Jeff Bezos to marry fiancée Lauren Sanchez in Aspen

The luxury restaurant hosting the wedding has been reserved exclusively from December 26 to 27 to serve an elite guest list and can accommodate around 180 guests, a source informed Mail. The lavish celebration is expected to be a star-studded event, following the couple’s engagement festivities in Positano, Italy, which included notable attendees like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan, as previously reported by Page Six.

The couple, who announced their engagement last year, are expected to host a star-studded affair at Kevin Costner's 160-acre ranch. While details remain under wraps, reports suggest the couple arrived in Aspen over the weekend, hinting at an imminent celebration. Neither Bezos nor Sanchez have so far confirmed the news.

Jeff Bezos' $600m wedding

Three sources close to the event informed the outlet that the nuptials are set for December 28 at the infamous Dunbar Ranch. Another insider suggests the wedding and accompanying celebrations will cost the couple a staggering $600 million. Earlier on the Today Show, Sanchez spilled some beans on her wedding dress, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. The pair, who began dating in 2019, got engaged last year when the Amazon founder popped the question aboard his $500 million superyacht.

The report also mentions that five-star hotels in Aspen have been booked to accommodate guests starting after Christmas. In addition to these luxury accommodations, Bezos is said to have secured private mansions around the town for their high-profile attendees.

Wedding planners in Aspen revealed that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are pulling out all the stops for their secretive, high-profile wedding. The couple has enlisted vendors from across the country, with strict non-disclosure agreements in place.