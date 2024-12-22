Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Planner shares glimpse into Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, ‘They’ll cherry-pick their favorite things from…’

BySumanti Sen
Dec 22, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding is expected to be a star-studded event.

An Aspen planner has offered the world a glimpse into Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's upcoming wedding. The Amazon founder and his fiancée are set to tie the knot next Saturday in a lavish $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, a new report has claimed.

Planner shares glimpse into Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding(Getty Images)
Planner shares glimpse into Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding(Getty Images)

The pair got engaged in May 2023. Bezos and Sanchez will get married in a winter wonderland-themed ceremony at Matsuhisa, which is a lavish sushi restaurant the couple reportedly bought out, the Daily Mail reported.

‘They’ll cherry-pick their favorite things from around the world’

It has been reported that people responsible for putting together the extravaganza have signed non-disclosure agreements to stop full details of the event being leaked. "They’ll cherry-pick their favorite things from around the world and fly them into Aspen, whether it’s a cake from Paris, a hairstylist from New York, or a string band from LA,” high-end Aspen planner Sarah Rose Attman said, as reported by Express US.

"Because Aspen is somewhat hard to get to, and due to the altitude challenges, most large-scale events include a weekend of activities like skiing or hiking,” Attman added.

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded event. Bezos, 60, and Sanchez, 54, previously celebrated their engagement in Positano, Italy, with celebrities like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan in attendance, Page Six reported.

The pair have remained silent on their wedding plans. They have not publicly confirmed their wedding date yet either.

Sanchez talked about wedding planning on The Today Show last month. “You know, with the book tour and making these grantees has taken up a lot of my time and then the holidays,” she said.

She added that she had been focused most on “the dress,” confessing, “I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride.”

On December 18, Bezos was spotted going to Mar-a-Lago alongside Sanchez to have dinner with Donald Trump. This was the billionaire’s first dinner with the president-elect after the election victory.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On