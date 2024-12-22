Planner shares glimpse into Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, ‘They’ll cherry-pick their favorite things from…’

An Aspen planner has offered the world a glimpse into Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's upcoming wedding. The Amazon founder and his fiancée are set to tie the knot next Saturday in a lavish $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, a new report has claimed. Planner shares glimpse into Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding(Getty Images)

The pair got engaged in May 2023. Bezos and Sanchez will get married in a winter wonderland-themed ceremony at Matsuhisa, which is a lavish sushi restaurant the couple reportedly bought out, the Daily Mail reported.

‘They’ll cherry-pick their favorite things from around the world’

It has been reported that people responsible for putting together the extravaganza have signed non-disclosure agreements to stop full details of the event being leaked. "They’ll cherry-pick their favorite things from around the world and fly them into Aspen, whether it’s a cake from Paris, a hairstylist from New York, or a string band from LA,” high-end Aspen planner Sarah Rose Attman said, as reported by Express US.

"Because Aspen is somewhat hard to get to, and due to the altitude challenges, most large-scale events include a weekend of activities like skiing or hiking,” Attman added.

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded event. Bezos, 60, and Sanchez, 54, previously celebrated their engagement in Positano, Italy, with celebrities like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan in attendance, Page Six reported.

The pair have remained silent on their wedding plans. They have not publicly confirmed their wedding date yet either.

Sanchez talked about wedding planning on The Today Show last month. “You know, with the book tour and making these grantees has taken up a lot of my time and then the holidays,” she said.

She added that she had been focused most on “the dress,” confessing, “I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride.”

On December 18, Bezos was spotted going to Mar-a-Lago alongside Sanchez to have dinner with Donald Trump. This was the billionaire’s first dinner with the president-elect after the election victory.