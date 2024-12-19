Jeff Bezos seen going to Mar-a-Lago with his fiancée for dinner with Donald Trump

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted going to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Donald Trump Wednesday night, December 18, New York Post reported. Bezos was seen walking in with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez for their first dinner with the president-elect after the election victory. Jeff Bezos seen going to Mar-a-Lago with fiancée for dinner with Donald Trump (AP Photo/John Locher, File, AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Last week, Trump had said Bezos would visit him at his Florida mansion. Bezos, believed to be hoping to get in Trump’s good graces before inauguration, had told the president-elect’s team that he would donate $1 million to his inaugural fund, the Wall Street Journal reported.

When Jeff Bezos said he is ‘optimistic’ about Donald Trump’s second term

Although Trump and Bezos’ relationship appeared to be rocky over the years, it seemed to improve after the billionaire’s newspaper, the Washington Post, refused to endorse any candidate in the 2024 presidential election. With this move, the newspaper broke tradition from usually backing Democrats.

During an interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York earlier this month, the tech mogul said he is “optimistic” about Trump’s second term. “I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” Bezos said. “He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him.”

He added, “We do have too many regulations in this country.”

Trump, meanwhile, said he had warm feelings about re-establishing ties with business leaders before he takes office for the second time. After ringing the New York Stock Exchange bell last week, Trump said of his relationship with business leaders, “I want to get ideas from them.”

“Look, we want them to do well,” he added.

Some other tech leaders have also indicated their wish to collaborate with Trump, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. While Altman is reportedly planning to make a $1 million donation, Chew met with Trump this week. Elon Musk was at the centre of Trump’s campaign and continues to back the president-elect.