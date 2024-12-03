Joe Biden's old post saying ‘no one is above the law’ fact-checked by X after Hunter's pardon, Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk took to X to note how fact-checkers on the platform flagged Joe Biden saying that “no one is above the law,” shortly after the president pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Biden has signed a pardon for Hunter after his son was convicted of federal gun charges and federal tax evasion charges. Biden's old post saying ‘no one is above the law’ fact-checked by X after Hunter's pardon, Elon Musk responds (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Biden's post from May was an attack on Donald Trump. It has resurfaced now, with acommunity note warning readers, “On December 1, 2024, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes covering nearly 11 years of “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.””

(@JoeBiden/X)

Meanwhile, Musk shared a even more damningproposed note, reading, “By pardoning his son Hunter, not merely for a single crime, but for actual or potential crimes he may or may not have created over an eleven-year period, Joe Biden has made clear that some people are, in fact, above the law.”

Sharing a screenshot of the note on X, Musk wrote, “Community Notes slays.”

Musk also reshared a post by Rep. Jim Jordan, criticising Biden. The post says that Biden believes “no one is above the law,” except “Hunter Biden,” “Illegal aliens ,” and “Rioters and looters”.

Did Joe Biden pardon Hunter under pressure?

A report has now claimed that Jill Biden may have convinced her husband to pardon his son. “Clearly there was pressure inside the family,” Jeff Zeleny, CNN’s chief national affairs correspondent, said during an appearance on the network.

“We were told really in recent weeks that Dr. Jill Biden – first lady Jill Biden – was very supportive of the president doing something like this,” he said, adding that the president “was not sure” about the pardon.

Jill told reporters at the White House following the pardon, “Of course, I support the pardon of my son.”