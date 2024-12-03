Pollster Nate Silver calls out Biden for pardoning Hunter in a series of scathing posts, ‘Selfish and senile old man’

Pollster Nate Silver blasted Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden, and urged voters to abandon Democrats who do not reject the “selfish” move. On December 1, Biden signed a pardon for Hunter after his son was convicted of federal gun charges and federal tax evasion charges. Pollster Nate Silver calls out Biden for pardoning Hunter in a series of scathing posts (REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo/File Photo)(REUTERS)

‘A selfish and senile old man’

Silver criticised Biden in a series of X posts. In one post, the polling guru pointed out how the White House and Biden administration previously repeatedly said the president would not pardon his son. “The White House consistently lied about this. Biden's stubborn insistence on running for reelection was perhaps the singular most important factor in Trump 2.0, and now he's kicking salt in the wound of the party brand he helped to destroy,” Silver wrote.

In the same thread, he called Biden “A selfish and senile old man,” adding, “Why do you think Trump(ism) gains a following? Well, actually, that's complicated. But part of it is because elites of all political stripes are absolutely out for themselves and complete moral hypocrites. And Democrats stake a claim to moral superiority when Trump does not.”

In one post, Silver wrote, “Don't vote for any Democrat in 2028 who doesn't repudiate the pardon within 48 hours.”

Sharing a November 2024 article headlined ‘Biden still does not plan to pardon his son Hunter, White House says,’ Silver wrote, “The WH flagrantly lied about this even *after the election*. Look, I could be persuaded if you wanted to tell me that politics is just bloodsport. But these people are convinced of their own moral superiority when anyone with half a clue knows otherwise.”

Silver said last month that Biden “should resign” and allow Kamala Harris to serve out the final two months of his term. He questioned Biden’s ability to serve while the president made headlines for dodging the press and making very few public comments while on a six-day foreign trip to Peru and Brazil for the G-20 summit.