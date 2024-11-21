Pollster Nate Silver says Joe Biden ‘should resign’ as president dodges press: ‘Let Harris serve out the last 2 months’

Pollster Nate Silver said on Wednesday, November 20, that Joe Biden “should resign” and allow Kamala Harris to serve out the final two months of his term. The polling guru questioned Biden’s ability to serve as the 82-year-old commander and chief was on a six-day foreign trip to Peru and Brazil for the G-20 summit. During his trip, Biden was seen dodging the press and making very few public comments. Pollster says Joe Biden ‘should resign’ as president dodges press (Photo by ERIC LEE / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

In response to a Washington Post article on the summit and the president ignoring reporters, Silver wrote on X, “Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months.”

When Nate Silver previously called for Joe Biden to resign

Silver has long suggested thatit is “entirely reasonable” to consider Biden’s age mental decline as “disqualifying” for the job of a president. He said in February that Biden was a “below-replacement-level candidate,” and predicted that Democrats would be defeated in November.

Silver called for Biden to step down after the president’s disastrous June 26 debate performance against Donald Trump, as well as his interview with George Stephanopoulos a week later. “I wimped out in today’s column and deleted a line saying he should formulate a plan to transition the presidency to Harris within 30-60 days, but I’m there now,” Silver said on July 5. “Something is clearly wrong here.”

“The most generous way to put it is that he doesn’t seem in command, and that’s an extremely hard sell when you’re Commander in Chief,” the pollster added, while accurately predicting that “Democrats will apply incredible amounts of pressure” to get Biden to end his candidacy.

Biden announced on July 21 that he was dropping out of the race, and endorsed Harris to replace him. The vice president finally lost the election to Trump.