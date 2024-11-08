Menu Explore
Biden praises Kamala for having a ‘backbone like a ramrod,' says ‘giving up is unforgivable’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 08, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Joe Biden praised Kamala Harris for running an “inspiring campaign” before her electoral loss to Donald Trump.

Joe Biden praises Kamala Harris for having a ‘backbone like a ramrod' (AP)
In the new post, Biden wrote, “Vice President @KamalaHarris ran an inspiring campaign that allowed everyone to see something I learned early on: She has a backbone like a ramrod and great character. True character. She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud.”

In another post, the president addressed the electoral loss. “Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable. As my dad would say, we all get knocked down—but the measure of our character is how quickly we get up,” Biden wrote. “A defeat does not mean we are defeated. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up.”

Kamala Harris urges supporters to ‘accept the results of this election’

Meanwhile, in a previous statement, Harris vowed to “never give up the fight” and said that “the light of America's promise will always burn bright.” She also promised she will “never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions, and aspirations.” She told her supporters that “this is a time to organize, mobilize, and stay engaged for the sake of freedom, justice, and the future that we all know we can build together,” and not to “throw up our hands.”

Previously, she called for her supporters to “accept the results of this election.” “Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I told him that we will help him and his team with that transition, and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she added on X.

