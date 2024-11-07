Biden breaks silence on Kamala's loss, says choosing her as VP was the ‘best decision’: ‘She will continue the fight’

Joe Biden broke his silence on Kamala Harris' electoral loss in 2024. In a statement shared on X hours after Donald Trump’s victory, Biden wrote, “What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire.” Joe Biden breaks silence on Kamala Harris' loss (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

‘Her story represents the best of America’s story’

Calling Harris a “tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character,” Biden wrote, “Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans. As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.”

“She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Trump spoke to Biden on the phone following his historic win. Acampaign spokesman said Trump “looks forward” to meeting with Biden at the White House.

“President Joe Biden called President Donald J. Trump to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current Administration and the incoming Administration,” Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement, New York Post reported.

Harris gave a10-minute concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC, her alma mater, after Trump was declared the winner. “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she said.