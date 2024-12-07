Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly coerced women to sleep with him, actor's friend claims

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 07, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Harold Hunter's resurfaced 2002 interview reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's controversial past in Hollywood, particularly his association with the “P***y Posse.”

The talk with a late skateboarder and actor Harold Hunter, famous for playing a role in the 1995 movie Kids, that has resurfaced has brought scrutiny back on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hollywood culture of power and fame in the 1990s and 2000s still.

While Harlod Hunter describes Leonardo DiCaprio's behaviour at parties, a representative emphasizes DiCaprio's focus on his career and distancing from past antics and current controversies involving others. (Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for Conrad N. Hilton Foundation)(AP)
While Harlod Hunter describes Leonardo DiCaprio's behaviour at parties, a representative emphasizes DiCaprio's focus on his career and distancing from past antics and current controversies involving others. (Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for Conrad N. Hilton Foundation)(AP)

Initially dismissed as the ramblings of a partygoer, Hunter’s comments have again put a spotlight on DiCaprio’s infamous reputation as a member of the so-called “P***y Posse.”

In the audio, Hunter recalled, “Leonardo DiCaprio, he’s a pretty cool guy, you know? I’d go to his house, and we’d have private parties. All these girls would come, all these models and shit would come, and we’d have so much fun…He loves ladies.”

ALSO READ| Margot Robbie slapped Leonardo DiCaprio instead of kissing in Wolf of Wall Street audition. Here's what happened next

“He’d be like, 'Yo, go for my friend Harold.' I’d be trying to flirt with a girl, and the girl won’t go for me. So Leo goes, ‘If you don’t go for Harold, I’m not gonna go for you.’”

“So I wind up hooking up with the girls…If you play with me, just be thinking about Leo,” he added.

A representative for DiCaprio, however, clarified, “Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. Leo is focused on his career and his relationship and is not at all thinking about Diddy’s federal case, which he has nothing to do with.”

DiCaprio's ‘P***y Posse’ image has long been a point of contention

This group, which included actors like Tobey Maguire, became notorious in the 1990s for their wild antics, misogynistic behaviour, and relentless pursuit of women.

This Hollywood A-listers reputation extended beyond parties, with allegations of inappropriate behaviour even towards members of the press. Journalist Nancy Jo Sales once recounted receiving a voicemail from DiCaprio that suggested a quid pro quo for an interview: “The speaker was telling me that if I wanted an interview with him, I’d have to ‘make a deal’ along the lines of doing something for him that Monica [Lewinsky] did for Bill [Clinton]. ‘Then maybe we’ll talk!’ he laughed.”

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's engagement rumours with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti debunked

Adding to the scrutiny are resurfaced photos of DiCaprio attending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “freak-off” parties in the 1990s, including one in 1998 at Diddy’s East Hampton home. Diddy, now facing allegations of sexual abuse, racketeering, and sex trafficking, has been accused of hosting events that involved coercion, blackmail, and drug use.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On