Leonardo DiCaprio's engagement rumours with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti debunked

Recently the internet went into a frenzy as the rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio getting engaged to his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, made a wave in the public domain. However, the actor has not popped the question to the model, as reported by Page Six. The rumour reportedly was started at the famous fan-fueled gossip page Deux Moi which received an emailed tip. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship is serious, but engagement rumours are just internet chatter.((Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, @vittoria/Instagram))

DiCaprio not engaged to girlfriend, Ceretti

A source told the news outlet, “This is nothing more than an Internet rumour,” adding that engagement rumours about the actor who just celebrated his 50th birthday “come up every month.” Previously, the rumours emerged in March when she was spotted wearing a new ring than her staple jewellery on her left hand. Ciretti flaunted the ring as she and DiCaprio grabbed lunch at Yuca’s– a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

The Italian model and the Hollywood A-lister first sparked rumours of dating back in 2023 when the two were seen dancing together at a club in Ibiza, Spain. She was also present at DiCaprio’s 50th birthday party which was also attended by other celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Dr. Dre Jamie Foxx and Paris Hilton.

Others spotted at the celebration included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Robin Thicke, Mark Ruffalo and many more.

DiCaprio and Ceretti are serious

While there may not be a ring on Ceretti’s finger, months after their dance together in Ibiza, a source reported that the duo are serious. The source told the news outlet at the time, “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”

Ceretti and DiCaprio celebrated their last Thanksgiving in London with the former’s family, and she was spotted bonding with the actor’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken and his longtime best friend, Tobey Maguire.