DWTS' Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko's joint Thanksgiving plans confirmed amid complicated romance speculations

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 concluded this week, with The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson coming out on top. Despite this dancing chapter's closure, contestants Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's relationship status is as complicated as ever. Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko perform a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears on Dancing with the Stars.(ABC)

Though eliminated early on, the dancing partners have continued to make headlines, especially thanks to their recent reunion on the dancefloor during the show’s Season 33 finale on November 26. It seemed like things were heating up between them both on and off the ballroom stage. In addition to their onstage sultry routine, cast members Julianne Hough, Emma Slater and Ezra Sosa caught them packing PDA during rehearsals. Videos shared online showed the model with her legs wrapped around the Russian dancer as they appeared to be getting lost in the moment while passionately kissing each other.

Also read | Inside Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez's 1st Thanksgiving apart since divorce filing

DWTS' Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko together on Thanksgiving

Amid all the chatter surrounding the speculated rekindled romance (or suggested "showmance"), the pair have also confirmed that they will be spending Thanksgiving together. After the competition finale, Gleb and Brooks sat down for an interview with Extra. As the Sports Illustrated model confirmed that she would be hosting the Turkey Day festivities at her home, with her family in attendance, Savchenko admitted that he would be there for the feast as well. “I am hosting at my house, and all my sisters are going to be there. No one's cooking, Raising Cane’s — this isn't an ad — but they will be involved. I'm ordering everything. I'm not cooking anything,” said Nader. Responding to the info drop, the pro dancer added, “I will be there, yeah, Thanksgiving. Of course! Of course, I’ll be there. It’s all about the family.”

At one point, Savchenko even addressed their palpable chemistry on DWTS and their final return to the show. “Listen, we do have a crazy chemistry, and being in the ballroom after five weeks, having a break – it was amazing.”

He felt that they could’ve been in the finals as well, but eventually tracing the steps back to his chemistry with Brooks, he later continued, “You can't deny it — it's a fact. It's there, yeah, that's for sure. Listen, we're just having fun, we're living life, we're doing us, and we're just having a lot of fun.”

Also read | Wicked's millions-worth box office Thanksgiving prompts Ted Lasso star's The Wizard of Oz inspo confession

While on the topic, Nader agreed that “it was so much fun being back and being with all the other cast members.” She recalled, “We had a few days at the practice studio practising together and it was fun to be back.”

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's relationship confirmed?

The Dancing With the Stars Season 33 pair was voted off the show one month into the contest. Earlier this week, Nader again came back to the issue of their romance during a TikTok live stream. Clarifying their dating timeline, she alleged Gleb broke up with her via text a week after their October 15 elimination. The DWTS partners first sparked dating speculation in September. While it remains unclear why Savchenko wanted to call things off with Nader, they’ve appeared to be getting along fine in their recent public appearances. It is also uncertain whether they’ve gotten back together.