Park Hyung Sik clears up reignited dating rumours with Park Bo Young in new interview: ‘That day I had…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 25, 2025 04:55 PM IST

In an interview, Park Hyung Sik clarified dating rumours with Park Bo Young, attributing them to a misinterpreted moment at an event.

As of January 25, actor Park Hyung Sik addressed the ongoing dating rumours with Park Bo Young that have circled since their time filming Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. In an interview for the February issue of Singles magazine, he cleared up the situation surrounding a viral moment from October 15, 2024, when the two attended a breast cancer awareness event hosted by W Korea magazine.

Park Hyung Sik addresses dating rumours with Park Bo Young during an interview.(@phs1116/Instagram)
Park Hyung Sik addresses dating rumours with Park Bo Young during an interview.(@phs1116/Instagram)

Park Hyung Sik addresses reignited dating rumours with Park Bo Young

In the now-famous clip, Park Bo Young was seen removing an eyelash from Hyungsik’s face, with both actors seemingly caught off guard by the cameras capturing the intimate moment. The two quickly recovered and struck a casual pose, which reignited speculation about their relationship, despite their long-standing friendship.

During the interview, Hyung Sik took the opportunity to set the record straight. He explained, ‘That day, I had an eyelash on my face, and Bo Young tried to remove it for me. The way the scene was edited made it seem like something else was going on, which sparked the dating rumours,” as reported by AllKpop. He insisted that it was just an innocent moment and the rumours were ignited from a misleading edit.

The Doctor Slump actor also humorously revealed that while many male celebrities named him as the actor they would like to introduce to their younger sisters, he has never been approached by anyone to do so. He added, “It’s just talk,” with a smile.

Park Hyung Sik’s upcoming project

In addition to addressing the dating rumours, Hyungsik also opened up about his upcoming role in the SBS drama Buried Hearts, where he will take on a new and exciting character. Set to premiere on February 14, the highly anticipated series is the actor's journey into thriller-revenge drama and marks a significant milestone in his career. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see him explore this fresh role.

