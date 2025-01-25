Park Hyung Sik clears up reignited dating rumours with Park Bo Young in new interview: ‘That day I had…'

As of January 25, actor Park Hyung Sik addressed the ongoing dating rumours with Park Bo Young that have circled since their time filming Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. In an interview for the February issue of Singles magazine, he cleared up the situation surrounding a viral moment from October 15, 2024, when the two attended a breast cancer awareness event hosted by W Korea magazine. Park Hyung Sik addresses dating rumours with Park Bo Young during an interview.(@phs1116/Instagram)

Also Read: Love Scout K-drama cracks highest miniseries ratings of the week; Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked breaks OTT records

Park Hyung Sik addresses reignited dating rumours with Park Bo Young

In the now-famous clip, Park Bo Young was seen removing an eyelash from Hyungsik’s face, with both actors seemingly caught off guard by the cameras capturing the intimate moment. The two quickly recovered and struck a casual pose, which reignited speculation about their relationship, despite their long-standing friendship.

During the interview, Hyung Sik took the opportunity to set the record straight. He explained, ‘That day, I had an eyelash on my face, and Bo Young tried to remove it for me. The way the scene was edited made it seem like something else was going on, which sparked the dating rumours,” as reported by AllKpop. He insisted that it was just an innocent moment and the rumours were ignited from a misleading edit.

The Doctor Slump actor also humorously revealed that while many male celebrities named him as the actor they would like to introduce to their younger sisters, he has never been approached by anyone to do so. He added, “It’s just talk,” with a smile.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax met with another e-bike crash after six months

Park Hyung Sik’s upcoming project

In addition to addressing the dating rumours, Hyungsik also opened up about his upcoming role in the SBS drama Buried Hearts, where he will take on a new and exciting character. Set to premiere on February 14, the highly anticipated series is the actor's journey into thriller-revenge drama and marks a significant milestone in his career. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see him explore this fresh role.