Blackpink's Lisa wasn't the only popular Hallyu star at Oscars 2025: Beloved K-drama actor brings the bling

“Rockstar” hit-maker Lisa (of BLACKPINK) channelled her inner Bond girl on Sunday, March 2, as she penned history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards. Touching down at the Oscars 2025, the sensational Thai-origin diva also made a splash on the red carpet, flaunting a dramatic twist to a Mark Gong tuxedo-inspired look. Kim Seok-woo, known as Rowoon, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci(REUTERS)

While it is indeed a big year for The White Lotus Season 3 starlet, she wasn't the only beloved Hallyu celeb walking among the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. In a pleasantly surprising feat, renowned K-drama actor and former SF9 member Rowoon was a blingy sight to behold in an Amiri Spring 2025 pick on the Oscars red carpet. Multiple international leading media outlets, including Teen Vogue and Esquire Australia, even named him among the best-dressed celebs at the Oscars.

K-drama actor Rowoon makes Oscars debut

The much-loved Korean star not only slayed his first Oscars red carpet, but also took on the attention-grabbing Glambot challenge on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Best known for leading the charge in fan-favourite K-dramas Extraordinary You, Tomorrow, The King's Affection and Destined With You, Rowoon (born Kim Seok Woo) is set to make his acting comeback later this year through the Disney+ series, The Murky Stream. Although his Oscars appearance was revealed a few days in advance, a significant chunk of the K-drama fandom was stunned to see him roll up to the biggest Hollywood event of the year.

Fans react to Rowoon's Oscars outing

“Ariana what are you doing there?!” fans joked on X, wondering how this major showstopping opportunity came about. “He looks amazing,” gushed a plethora of fans.

Rowoon evidently had a blast in LA, as he took to his Instagram to share his excitement with the fans. Posting glimpses of the event, he wrote on one of his IG Stories, “Oscar!!! Come on!!” A commonly welcomed face across fashion weeks, the K-drama standout was presumably invited to the show by a luxury brand he's currently representing.

In early February, he was seen at the Calvin Klein Collection Fall 2025 runway show in New York City. Previous K-media reports have also established that Rowoon is expected to represent Yves Saint Laurent at the Paris Fashion Week next week alongside ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and BLACKPINK's Rose.