BLACKPINK Lisa's new teaser sparks mixed reactions as fans ask, ‘bold concept or just shock value?’' watch

The anticipation is building, as BLACKPINK's Lisa has just dropped the highly awaited teaser for her upcoming track FXCK UP THE WORLD. Earlier, the Thai rapper teased the song’s fierce energy in a TikTok video, where she showcased her powerful moves in a black crop top and high ponytail. This sneak peek left fans eagerly anticipating the full track, hinting at a bold and empowering vibe. Now, with the teaser video, Lisa is cranking up the intensity, offering glimpses of a darker, more menacing concept. BLACKPINK Lisa's new teaser

The teaser has obviously sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the Thai rapper’s artistic vision. One fan remarked, “Iconic doesn’t cover it. The versatility. The concept. The aesthetic. Lalisa, you are a genius and a true artist. I’m so excited for your album.” Another comment echoed the excitement, saying, “One thing about Lisa is that she NEVER play about her music videos.” Fans continued to pour in praise, with one declaring, “OH THIS SONG IS GOING TO BE A HITTTT!!!” Another supporter shared, “She really said ‘let me remind y’all who I am.’”

While the overwhelming response has been positive, some fans have raised questions about the teaser's aesthetic. One comment pointed out, “LISA’s ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’ teaser screams rebellion, but is she redefining music or just chasing shock value? Bold or just noise.” Another voice criticized the concept, saying, “She wanna be that bad girl so bad but unfortunately she can't.” A few even expressed disappointment with the direction, with one commenting, “Idk I don’t like the concept.”

Alter Ego is Lisa’s first solo studio album following her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. The album features a bold, diverse mix of tracks, showcasing her versatility. It includes collaborations with a powerhouse of artists, including Rosalía, Doja Cat, Raye, Future, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. With fifteen tracks set to be released, the album promises to be a significant milestone in Lisa's career, and FXCK UP THE WORLD is shaping up to be a key moment in her solo journey.