Rowoon in talks to lead new K-drama with ex-Iz*One member; Choi Woo Shik's Our Beloved Summer director at helm

Music stars-turned-actors Rowoon (ex-SF9) and Kim Minju (ex-IZ*ONE) could be the leads of an upcoming romance drama, “Shining” (literal title). Rowoon and Kim Minju could star as the leads of the new romance drama "Shining." (Instagram)

Director Kim Yoon Jin of Our Beloved Summer (starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi) and Tell Me That You Love Me (Shin Hyun Been and Jung Woo Sung) is set to be at the helm. On the Way to the Airport's Lee Sook Yeon will pen the script for “Shining” K-drama.

About Rowoon's potential new K-drama role

On Tuesday, January 21, K-media outlet STARNEWS revealed that there was a great possibility of Rowoon boarding the new series. Consequently, his agency, FNC Entertainment, affirmatively responded that he was indeed “currently reviewing” the project.

If all goes well, the Extraordinary You star will take on the role of Yeon Tae Oh, a train conductor who gets involved in a life-altering tragic accident at the age of 19. He ends up losing his parents, and his brother is injured in the aftermath of the devastating incident.

Castaway Diva actor was originally in talks to play the male lead

South Korean actor Chae Jong Hyeop (Love All Play, Serendipity's Embrace, Castaway Diva, Nevertheless) was originally poised to play the “Shining” male lead, per November reports. However, he ultimately turned down the offer, leading Rowoon to be considered as the replacement.

At the time, Kim Minju's agency, Management SOOP, also revealed that she had received the offer to star in director Kim Yoon Jin's project. While the discussions are ongoing, she is expected to play Mo Eun Ah, a hotelier who shares a poignant history with Tae Oh.

Broadcast details for the forthcoming drama have yet to be revealed. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Rowoon is also making his K-drama comeback in Disney Plus' The Murky Stream, co-starring Shin Ye Eun, later this year.