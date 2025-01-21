Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rowoon in talks to lead new K-drama with ex-Iz*One member; Choi Woo Shik's Our Beloved Summer director at helm

ByAshima Grover
Jan 21, 2025 04:09 PM IST

Ex-SF9 singer Rowoon and former IZ*ONE member Minju have been considered as K-drama leads for Kim Yoon Jin's new project.

Music stars-turned-actors Rowoon (ex-SF9) and Kim Minju (ex-IZ*ONE) could be the leads of an upcoming romance drama, “Shining” (literal title).

Rowoon and Kim Minju could star as the leads of the new romance drama "Shining." (Instagram)
Rowoon and Kim Minju could star as the leads of the new romance drama "Shining." (Instagram)

Director Kim Yoon Jin of Our Beloved Summer (starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi) and Tell Me That You Love Me (Shin Hyun Been and Jung Woo Sung) is set to be at the helm. On the Way to the Airport's Lee Sook Yeon will pen the script for “Shining” K-drama.

Also read | Bang Si Hyuk's $26m LA mansion narrowly survives wildfires: HYBE chairman neighbours with Hollywood stars like…

About Rowoon's potential new K-drama role

On Tuesday, January 21, K-media outlet STARNEWS revealed that there was a great possibility of Rowoon boarding the new series. Consequently, his agency, FNC Entertainment, affirmatively responded that he was indeed “currently reviewing” the project.

If all goes well, the Extraordinary You star will take on the role of Yeon Tae Oh, a train conductor who gets involved in a life-altering tragic accident at the age of 19. He ends up losing his parents, and his brother is injured in the aftermath of the devastating incident.

Castaway Diva actor was originally in talks to play the male lead

South Korean actor Chae Jong Hyeop (Love All Play, Serendipity's Embrace, Castaway Diva, Nevertheless) was originally poised to play the “Shining” male lead, per November reports. However, he ultimately turned down the offer, leading Rowoon to be considered as the replacement.

Also read | New K-drama controversy: Lee Minho's ‘sex and pregnancy’ line draws ire as When the Stars Gossip crashes and burns

At the time, Kim Minju's agency, Management SOOP, also revealed that she had received the offer to star in director Kim Yoon Jin's project. While the discussions are ongoing, she is expected to play Mo Eun Ah, a hotelier who shares a poignant history with Tae Oh.

Broadcast details for the forthcoming drama have yet to be revealed. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Rowoon is also making his K-drama comeback in Disney Plus' The Murky Stream, co-starring Shin Ye Eun, later this year.

 

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On