Bang Si Hyuk's $26m LA mansion narrowly survives wildfires: HYBE chairman neighbours with Hollywood stars like…

HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk’s mansion in Bel Air, the affluent residential neighbourhood of Los Angeles, narrowly escaped the ravages of the fatally expansive California wildfires, per IZE. Bang Si Hyuk's $26.4 million Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles narrowly escaped the LA wildfires. (Dispatch - HYBE)

Bang Si Hyuk neighbours with Beyonce, Justin Bieber and more in Los Angeles

On Tuesday, the K-media outlet confirmed that the LA mansion of the PD behind K-pop sensation BTS had survived the tragic inferno despite its proximity to the destructive Palisades Fire. The uber-exclusive neighbourhood where Bang Si Hyuk's LA house is located is also where American music royalty couple Jay-Z and Beyonce live. They ultimately evacuated their lavish property like many others in the area. Other famous residents of the neighbourhood, which is commonly home to Hollywood stars, are Justin Bieber, Ben Affleck, and Paris Hilton.

Also read | Carrie Underwood 'furious' over 'not getting treated like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga' at Trump inauguration

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter established that the “Crazy in Love” pair and their family had temporarily relocated to Las Vegas amid the LA wildfires that started in the first week of the New Year. The wind-driven fires resulted in officials issuing strict evacuation orders for areas near the high-end neighbourhood of Bel Air.

About Bang Si Hyuk's LA house

Bang Si Hyuk’s American luxury estate is located on Bel Air Stradella Road (833 Stradella Dr). He snapped up the extravagant property for approximately KRW 36.5 billion ($26.4 million) last year through the US-based real estate company Bel Air Stradella LLC. The Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system established that he has a 100% stake in the agency through HYBE’s business group status.

K-media outlet Dispatch Dipe estimates Bang’s mansion is as big as a five-star hotel. The three-story high property has approximately 1,020 square feet of living space and houses six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The Bel Air mansion also boasts amenities such as a gym, library, wine room with lift, lounge, courtyard, outdoor kitchen bar, sauna, infinity pool, massage families, roof terrace and more. He purchased the place from comedian Trevor Noah due to “his increasingly frequent stays in the US to expand his business,” per The Real Deal.

Also read | New K-drama controversy: Lee Minho's ‘sex and pregnancy’ line draws ire as When the Stars Gossip crashes and burns

Stars afflicted by the LA fires

As the most devastating fire that set an urban area ablaze in California in 40 years, the ongoing havoc drove many stars out of their homes, burning thousands of structures in the process. Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Gerard Butler, and Mark Hamill are some of the many famous celebrities who lost their homes due to the LA fires. Chan Ho Park, the first Korean-born Major League Baseball player, was yet another high-profile figure whose LA abode went up in flames in Beverly Hills.