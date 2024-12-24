Bang Si Hyuk credits himself and BTS for cultural impact, but fans aren't happy: 'It's embarrassing...'

HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si Hyuk recently sat down for an interview with Asia Society, which was subsequently released on YouTube. During the interview, the K-pop mogul, currently embroiled in legal disputes with former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and the K-pop group NewJeans, attributed the rise of the global Hallyu wave to the success of BTS. BTS label HYBE faces big blow as stocks plummet amid Min Hee Jin feud; may request Investigation into ‘misconduct’ (Pic: Bighit Music, Min Hee Jin)

Bang Si Hyuk credits BTS for K-pop success

"Honestly, I never imagined this kind of success," Chairman Bang replied when asked if he ever envisioned his work leading to the spread of K-pop and Korean culture. “When I was young, the global market, or the U.S. market, which represents the global market, felt so far from me. All those involved were heroes to me, people I could never possibly approach.”

Crediting BTS for their role in his success, he continued, “And when BTS and I embarked on this journey together, I never thought it would lead us to where we are now.”

Bang Si Hyuk spoke about his unexpected journey with BTS, admitting that he never imagined their success would reach the level it has today. He shared that a couple of years after BTS debuted, he realised he was creating something truly groundbreaking in Asia. "I got to where I am now because I chased my dreams, but even now, when I look back, there are many times when what I'm doing feels unrealistic,” he said according to The Qoo.

Bang also touched on the importance of understanding cultural differences, believing that when we welcome those differences, it can lead to global peace and progress. “Before BTS achieved global success, the understanding of Asian culture was very narrow or superficial, and people who liked Asian culture were seen as people with very unique tastes.”

He continued, “I think that my efforts through BTS have improved our understanding of each other as people around the world have come to think that they are hot.”

K-netizens react to HYBE’s chairman’s comment on BTS and K-pop success

While BTS undeniably brought a revolutionary change to K-pop, positioning itself as one of the biggest and most influential boy bands with millions of fans around the world, not everyone seemed pleased with Bang Si Hyuk's recent remarks. Some Korean fans felt it was unfair of him to overlook the contributions of earlier K-pop acts who helped pave the way for BTS's success. Others also pointed to his ongoing controversies with NewJeans and questioned how he handles K-pop groups beyond BTS.

"Is he still in the US? Why isn't he even coming to Korea, yet keeps mentioning the members and talking nonsense?" a social media user commented. "Bang Si Hyuk, wake up. I had a lot of problems with being a BTS fanboy, and I'm worried about the future, so I'm on the verge of quitting the fandom," another user shared. "It’s embarrassing that HYBE is becoming the face of K-pop," a third chimed in. "It's all because of BTS, not you, so don’t take credit," another remarked. However, some defended him, praising his treatment of BTS despite the criticism, with others pointing out how he is being treated unfairly in Korea due to "stupid" allegations.