Jungkook and Bada Lee show off powerful choreography in new dance video, BTS ARMY calls it 'best collab to end the year'

BTS member Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook, collaborated with dancer Bada Lee for a new dance video. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Bada Lee posted a clip of the duo performing on a song. (Also Read | When BTS' Jungkook revealed how he caught his father pretending to be Santa Claus) BTS' Jungkook and Bada Lee performed in a new video.

Jungkook wows fans with his collaboration with Bada Lee

In the clip, the duo danced on stage. Jungkook was seen in a blue sweatshirt, matching pants and shoes. Bada Lee opted for a white T-shirt, jacket and trousers. She captioned the post in Korean, "Finally!!! (Face with sunglasses, fire and sparkles emojis) @bowwow_bam."

BTS ARMY is ‘screaming and crying’

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "BADA LEE AND JEON JUNGKOOK????? THE POWER!!!!! MY TWO WORLDS." "Best collab to end the year!! Loveyou two!" read a comment. "BADA LEE AND JEON JUNGKOOK IN ONE FRAME???? AHHHHHHH!!! I’M SCREAMING AND CRYING RN," wrote a person.

"WAIT A MINUTE?!!! I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS!!!!" commented another fan. "Oh my god, why do you have to be in the same frame, both of my bias," said a social media user. "It's easy to recognize our Kookie he has the unique going, I love you life," commented another fan.

About Jungkook

Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military. His documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still, released in theatres worldwide on September 18. It is a video diary of the singer's "eight-month journey" to his solo debut. Directed by Junsoo Park, the documentary began around the time Jungkook released Seven. He also featured in the travel reality series Are You Sure with Jimin.

Recently, Jungkook held a live session on Weverse. It took place on December 18 and lasted approximately 2 hours 24 minutes. Over 20 million viewers tuned in to listen to Jungkook. During the broadcast, Jungkook expressed his deep admiration for Big Bang, a group he has long been a fan of.